Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham 'unable to speak' after undergoing double jaw surgery

Farrah Abraham is reportedly 'doing her best to stay positive' after undergoing double-disc jaw surgery.

Abraham is best known for starring on Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant and revealed earlier this year that she cannot fully open her mouth. On the Pillow Talk podcast, Abraham explained that she has 'degenerative disc disease'.

According to Cleveland Clinic, this isn't actually a disease and occurs when the cushioning in your spine begins to wear away.

With her condition in mind, Abraham, 35, said she didn't want to have any more surgeries. She alleged that she's spent $50,000 on her lips over the years and had her first breast augmentation surgery aged 19.

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But Abraham's had to go under the knife again, this time for double-disc jaw surgery. This procedure is done to realign the upper and lower jaws to improve facial appearance, oral health, and function, says Deschamps-Braly Clinic.

Farrah Abraham has undergone jaw surgery (Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images)

"This advanced surgical technique can address everything from chronic jaw pain and jaw misalignment to obstructive sleep apnea and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders," it adds.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the mom-of-one looks unrecognizable post-surgery.

Chrissy Johnston, Abraham's manager, told the news outlet that her client will not be able to speak for two months.

"Farrah cannot speak because her jaw is wired shut, and her face is extremely swollen. She is in a severe amount of pain and is really struggling, both physically and mentally," she said.

"To make matters worse, she has also lost hearing in her right ear. I hope and pray that her pain eases soon and that her hearing returns to normal over time."

Johnston went on to say that Abraham believes her jaw issues stem from a 'sexual assault and battery case'.

"She believes the trauma and stress from the assault affected her nervous system and contributed to the damage she has experienced," her manager explained.

"After everything she has already endured, to now be left in excruciating pain, unable to speak or open her mouth to eat normally for months, is an enormous amount for anyone to endure. She is going through an incredibly difficult time right now."

Farrah's daughter Sophia is now 17 years old (farrahabraham/Instagram)

Johnston also spoke to PEOPLE and said that the mom-of-one is 'not having the easiest time right now' but she is 'doing her best to stay positive'.

"She still has a long road ahead," Johnston added. "She’s taking things one day at a time and trying to keep moving forward."

Abraham isn't the only Teen Mom alum to have opened up about her health woes in recent months; at the beginning of the year, Bristol Palin ended up in the hospital after one side of her face became paralyzed.

Doctors at the time believed she was suffering from Bell's palsy – a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face.

In her case, medics suggested that the condition could be brought on by stress.