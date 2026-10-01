Chad Lowe's father speaks out after granddaughter Fiona's death at 13

Charles Lowe has paid tribute to his granddaughter Fiona following her death aged 13.

Chad Lowe, 58, confirmed the news of his daughter's untimely passing in a harrowing statement to Page Six.

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the statement began. "She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance."

It went on to read: "She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

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While they did not confirm how Fiona died, the family included call to action for a suicide hotline as part of their statement.

13-year-old Fiona Lowe has sadly passed away (ichadlowe/Instagram)

"If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988," the statement concluded.

Now his dad Charles Lowe has paid tribute to Fiona on social media. Sharing a snap of her in a swimming pool, Charles said: "Rest in peace sweet Fiona."

Fiona is survived by her father Chad, mother Kim Painter, and sisters, Mabel, 17, and 10-year-old Nixie. She's also the niece of Parks and Recreation and The West Wing actor Rob Lowe.

Chad has previously described being a dad to his daughters as 'my life’s greatest joy and privilege'.

The family lost their home in the devastating California wildfires last year. At the time, Chad – who is best known for starring in shows like Life Goes On, Supergirl, and 9-1-1: Lone Star – praised his daughters' resilience.

Sharing a snap of the three siblings stood at the wreckage of what was once their home, Chad penned on Instagram in February 2025: "Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home.

"The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege."

One of his final posts including Fiona was one shared in November to mark her 13th birthday. He said: "Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!"

His caption was followed by a string of love heart emojis.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.