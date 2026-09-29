Rob Lowe names his best on-screen kiss with the 'most beautiful woman' he’d ever seen
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Rob Lowe names his best on-screen kiss with the 'most beautiful woman' he’d ever seen

The actor admitted he was 'very scared' before the kiss

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty

Topics: Film and TV, Hollywood

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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