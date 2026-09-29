Rob Lowe names his best on-screen kiss with the 'most beautiful woman' he’d ever seen

Rob Lowe has recalled his best on-screen kiss with a fellow actor he described as the 'most beautiful woman' he’d ever seen.

The 62-year-old appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Sunday (September 27), with Cohen asking Lowe what his best on-screen smooch was during a game of 'Plead the Filth'.

Without even any hesitation, Lowe named actor and model Nastassja Kinski as his 'greatest on-camera kiss'.

"I told you I was not going to plead the fifth," Lowe said. "It’s Nastassja Kinski."

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The actor continued: "Have a look at her. At that moment in time, she was probably the most beautiful woman I’d certainly ever seen."

The acting pair had the kissing scene in The Hotel New Hampshire, which released in 1984 and starred Jodie Foster and Beau Bridges amongst its cast.

Nastassja Kinski pictured in 2025 (Franziska Krug/Marcel Remus via Getty Images)

Lowe went on to confess during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live that he was initially intimidated to kiss Kinski for the scene.

"I was, like, very, very scared,” he recalled.

During his career, Lowe has had several on-screen romances across various roles, including Demi Moore, Rashida Jones, Kim Cattrall, Calista Flockhart and Meg Tilly.

In fact, Lowe 'briefly had a thing' with Moore in the 1980s, he previously revealed on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast in 2024.

"Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable," Lowe said.

"And I don’t think that has changed."

While it may not have worked out with Moore, it was Sheryl Berkoff he went on to marry in 1991 having met eight years prior in 1983.

Speaking about their relationship during a 2023 appearance on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Lowe said: "[Marriage] is hard anywhere, it is not just Hollywood – it's everywhere.

Rob Lowe has been married for 30+ years (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

"Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you marry for anything other than the fact that is your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump, because that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows.

"People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work, but what it does take is forgiveness, and being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on."

Lowe went on to say that he believes keeping that physical spark alive is crucial when it comes to a succesful marriage.

"I do believe you need the heat for sure," he added. "If you don't have the heat – and that's a chemical thing – I mean I still have it with Sheryl, you gotta keep the heat."