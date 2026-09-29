Drake's 'Goth Baddie' looks unrecognizable in photos from before she found internet fame

Internet sleuths have been doing their thing and this time they've uncovered old photos of Drake's 'Goth Baddie' before her alternative makeover.

Pinkchyu, AKA the Goth Baddie, recently rose to fame after beating 19 other women to be crowned winner of Drake's online dating show. She was already well known in the alt-world for her goth aesthetic as an OnlyFans cosplay content creator.

Her striking style has been surprisingly controversial following her win, earning her the title of Goth Baddie, after people accused the model of not being a real goth, instead claiming she's using the style as a character for her channel.

Regardless of whether she is a true goth or not, several old photos of Pinkchyu are currently doing the rounds on social media and the OnlyFans star looks barely recognizable.

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Drake's 'Goth Baddie' looks completely different in old photos (X)

Several years ago, the streamer, whose real name is Lin Lamar, looked completely different however she can still be seen wearing her signature choker. A series of photos show her becoming increasingly more gothic as time goes on.

And her alternative look appears to be working, as Pinkchyu not only managed to make Drake bark like a dog on livestream, she also won a new home for her mom.

Pinkchyu before and after her Goth transformation (X/Instagram/pinkchyuwu)

Following the competition, dating rumors have been rife between the Goth Baddie and Drake, especially after a follow up video saw the streamer dress 39-year-old Drake up in chains, black gothic clothing and smudged eyeliner.

The bizarre mystery around Pinkchyu's age

With the rumors has come an increased interest in Pinkchyu, who previously said she would never reveal her age online.

Unfortunately, however, she appeared to do just that in a recent livestream with friend N3on, when she seemingly confirmed just how old she is.

N3on guessed: "So, you're 25?" to which Pinkchyu responded: "25?... no… not that old, Jesus Christ. I just turned 24."

Pinkchyu revealed what she looks like without her makeup on a stream with N3on (Kick/n3on)

Realizing what she had seemingly just done, N3on said: "You just said your age!"

Throwing her hands over her mouth, Pinkchyu added: "My birthday was on September 16."

Despite the apparent confession, other social media users have other ideas after a screenshot of an account named Pink Trilobite, which is reported to be Pinkchyu's old username was shared.

In the screenshot, the account user wrote that they were 'turning 26 next month,' back in 2020, meaning if the account did belong to Pinkchyu, she is actually 32.

Are Pinkchyu and Drake actually dating?

Pinkchyu previously gave Drake a makeover (X/@pinkchyu)

After winning the 20 vs 1 dating contest, TMZ reports that Drake whisked Pinkchyu off to Casa Loma in Toronto for a date.

The outlet claims Drake had the castle shut down, so he and Pinkchyu could have it to themselves alongside a server, a bartender and security.

Earlier this month, Pinkchyu appeared front and center in Drake's new music video for his song 'Princess', in which he tellingly raps about finding his princess.

When TMZ asked if Pinkchyu if she and Drake are officially dating, she pointed at her friends and said: "They know and they're telling me not to say anything."

She also added that Drake's promise to buy her mom a house was 'in the works'.