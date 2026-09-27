'Human Ken Doll' looks unrecognizable in rarely-seen photo before $1 million transformation

An image of what the ‘human Ken Doll’ used to look like before he spent $1 million on turning himself into the man he is today, has been revealed.

Justin Jedlica, 46, has spent the last 15 years undergoing approximately 1000 procedures to alter his appearance drastically.

Known as the ‘human ken doll’ since making his debut on reality TV shows such as Botched and Men of West Hollywood, has developed a social media following of those who enjoy watching his luxurious life in LA.

Jedlica has been open about his surgeries throughout the years, which includes a nose job at 18, bicep, shoulder, triceps and pectoral implants, as well as glutes, cheeks and lip augmentations.

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He also revealed online that he had a vein removed from his forehead.

Justin Jedlica first began changing his body at 18, and now has over 1000 surgeries under his belt (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles native told The Sun of the reason why he began his journey with plastic surgery: “For me, I look at this as being an art form.

“With my implant design and body modifications, it’s much more about making myself exceptionally different from anyone else."

While fans have seen Justin’s changing body and face throughout the years, they may not have seen what he looked like before going under the knife.

However, a new high school picture of Justin has surfaced, and he looks unrecognizable.

See it below:

Justin looked unrecognizable (Trust/YouTube)

The fresh-faced boy in the image is not the man we see today, and when it comes to Justin’s feelings on how he looks, you may understand why he is reluctant to stop his surgeries.

He said: “I never thought I would be able to live in West Hollywood in a multimillion-dollar home. I attribute a lot of that to the confidence and self-esteem that I got from plastic surgery.

“I chose to look a specific way and it may not be the way everybody else thinks is typically beautiful. But I find it beautiful and that’s really all that matters at the end of the day.”

In a 2021 interview with the UK’s This Morning show on ITV, revealed he became ‘enamored’ with plastic surgery after watching celebrities change their faces as their careers allowed them to experience enhanced wealth.

He explained that he was never ‘dissatisfied’ with his body, except with his nose, which was enhanced at 18, and explained that while the nose job was a ‘need’ for him, everything after that was a ‘want’.

Justin said: “I think for me, after my first nose job, that was definitely a need for me. The first and everything after - that has been a want in my life.”





He added: “I know I didn't need it. I've never felt like my body looked less than or was dissatisfied necessarily with anything, except that nose that I was born with.

“Originally, it really for me has become a quest in my artistry and my creativity where, for me, it's an expression of the things that I find beautiful - not necessarily what western culture has dictated as beautiful.”