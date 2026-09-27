'Human Ken Doll' looks unrecognizable in rarely-seen photo before $1 million transformation
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'Human Ken Doll' looks unrecognizable in rarely-seen photo before $1 million transformation

Justin Jedlica has had approximately 1000 surgeries in his bid to become human art

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Los Angeles, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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