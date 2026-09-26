Ms Rachel names three nursery rhymes she believes should be banned

Ms Rachel is calling for three nursery rhymes to be 'retired' for good.

The YouTuber, known for her upbeat personality and teaching young children nursery rhymes and social skills, has said that 'Jimmy Crack Corn,' 'Oh! Susanna,' and 'Eeny, meeny, miny, moe' all need to be retired.

"So the ones that really need to be retired are racist ones," the 43-year-old, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, said on the SubwayTakes Podcast.

The three songs Ms Rachel is referring to have been criticized for their historical connections to racism. These include blackface minstrelsy, racial stereotypes, and slavery.

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An earlier version of the nursery rhyme 'Eeny, meeny, miny, moe' included an anti-Black racial slur, which has now been replaced with the word 'tiger.'

She then stated that there 'are so many wonderful nursery rhymes and kids' songs' that exist, and that new ones can, and should, be made.

Ms Rachel says new nursery rhymes can be created (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Ms Rachel's statements have been backed by many, with journalist Sarina Bellisimo saying on Lunchtime Live that what the YouTuber is saying is 'common sense.'

“These nursery rhymes were written in the 1800s; times have changed, so I'm shocked that we're still singing them," she added.

Another nursery rhyme Ms Rachel believes should be retired is 'The Three Little Kittens.'

Here, the kittens in question are told that they can't have any pies because they lost their mittens.

Of course, this is no where near as serious as the three above, as she added: "I feel like she can give them some strategies for not losing the mittens all the time. So that one maybe change a little bit. I'm not super against that one. It's like okay."

Ms Rachel clears up her net worth

Nursery rhymes aren't the only things the star has been talking about recently.

The household name, who has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, has had to clear up some rumors about her net worth, which was reported to be $50 million.

Unfortunately, the whispers are 'no where near' the real number.

"I don’t have any fancy things, I could say that," she told the Guardian.

"I like to buy toys … I think toys are fun, little fidget toys and stuff.

"I think space in New York is hard to come by and space is nice, but I don’t want a fancy house."

Ms Rachel recently cleared up rumors surrounding her net worth (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Ms Rachel weighs in on Ed Sheeran concerts

As well as her net worth, the star also released a statement following the removal of Macklemore from Ed Sheeran's 'Loop Tour.'

While opening for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Macklemore used his performance to deliver a passionate speech calling for a 'Free Palestine.'

Then, it was confirmed tour promoter Messina Touring Group that the rapper would be removed from the following performances, following pushback from pro-Israel groups and reported pressure from stadium venue owners.

This led to all of Sheeran's support acts stepping down, leaving the 'A-Team' singer to resume his tour without any openers.

Ms Rachel, along with many other celebrities, used her platform to speak out.

In a statement, she began: “Ed Sheeran had an opportunity show that we won't be bullied into punishing people for supporting Palestine. Instead he caved to people who refuse to accept what the world knows.

"A genocide is happening in Gaza. We all need to speak out against it."

The 43-year-old also told her followers that she would match Macklemore's $1m donation to organizations supporting Palestinians.















