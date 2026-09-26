Ms Rachel names three nursery rhymes she believes should be banned
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Ms Rachel names three nursery rhymes she believes should be banned

Ms Rachel isn't the only one who's shocked that these nursery rhymes are still being sung

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Topics: Parenting, YouTube, Education

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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