Emmy Rossum explains how nude scenes on Shameless caused difficulties in her dating life
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Emmy Rossum explains how nude scenes on Shameless caused difficulties in her dating life

The show featured Rossum in numerous NSFW scenes, something she has revealed affected her dating life in the past

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Sex and Relationships

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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