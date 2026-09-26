Emmy Rossum explains how nude scenes on Shameless caused difficulties in her dating life

Emmy Rossum has opened up about how her role as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless had an impact on her dating life.

Rossum played Gallagher in the hit US adaptation of the UK show of the same name for nine seasons, a role which involved nude scenes on more than a few occasions as it followed the exploits of the dysfunctional and philandering Gallagher family in Chicago.

While Rossum was far from the only actor on the show to have multiple sex scenes, she revealed that it did result in some men that she dated having a misconception of who she was, not understanding that she is not actually the character she portrays on Shameless.

Speaking to Maria Sharapova in an episode of the Pretty Tough podcast shared on September 16, Rossum revealed the unexpected impact that the show had on her life in the real world.

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“It got quite tricky because of the nudity on the show,” she said, "all of the guys that I would go out with had preconceived notions of who I was or how I was sexually.”

Rossum went on to speak about how she felt very surprised that people were not able to make a distinction between her as a person and the roles that she portrayed on screen, calling the confusion 'bizarre'.

Rossum starred in Shameless for nine seasons (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

The actor was 24 years old when she started working on Shameless, which she would star in nine of the 11 seasons, with the ninth season being released eight years later in 2019.

She played Fiona Gallagher, the eldest of the Gallagher children, who finally leaves Chicago in the ninth season, and would not return for the final two seasons.

“You’re trying to figure out who you are. You’re coming into your own as an artist," she said.

"And there’s also all these preconceived notions about you that are out there that are associated with [you] because your body is your art, right? And and people can get confused.”

One date in particular left Rossum reeling, speaking about how it had been an 'insane conversation'.

Rossum recalled how her date that night had political ambitions, and had been worried about the impact that Rossum's role in Shameless, and the sex scenes, could potentially have on his future political career.

“He was like, ‘I really want to be president someday.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, that’s like a great goal,’” she said, but the conversation soon turned uncomfortable.

Rossum opened up about how the role affected her life (Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images)

“He’s like, ‘But I feel like running for office dating someone who’s been like exposed in the way that you have, do you think that would be tricky for me?’

"And I was like, ‘This is an insane conversation to have'.”

You might think there are more important things to worry about as a politician than dating an actress who has done sex scenes, and needless to say things didn't work out with this particular man.

Rossum has now left that behind, marrying Sam Esmail, who created Mr. Robot, in 2017, with the couple welcoming a daughter, now five, and a son, three.

“We’re so like-minded,” she said about her marriage. “We’re so family first. We’re so work second. But also when one person has to work, the other person takes over the family.

"When I’m working or on tour or making a movie, he’s there for drop-off and pickup.”