Amelia Dimoldenberg hits out at Ed Sheeran with brutal comparison during SNL UK hosting debut
Home>Celebrity

Amelia Dimoldenberg hits out at Ed Sheeran with brutal comparison during SNL UK hosting debut

Dimoldenberg and Sheeran previously went on 'an awkward date'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Saturday Night Live UK

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: