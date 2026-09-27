Amelia Dimoldenberg hits out at Ed Sheeran with brutal comparison during SNL UK hosting debut

Amelia Dimoldenberg is the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on Ed Sheeran.

The music star has made headlines in the last few weeks, due to the removal of rapper Macklemore from his 'Loop Tour.' Macklemore, who was supporting Sheeran along with a number of others, was dropped from the line-up after he made pro-Palestinian speeches on stage during a September 4 performance.

Following this, the rest of Sheeran's support acts made the decision to stand by Macklemore, and also step down. In a statement following the removal of the 'Thrift Shop' singer, Sheeran, 35, said he 'spoke with venues all week to try and build a bridge.'

However, he said 'the venue and promotor's decision was final.'

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A number of celebrities have since spoken out, including YouTuber Ms Rachel. Now, Dimeoldenberg has shared her thoughts on Sheeran during her Saturday Night Live UK hosting debut.





"I'm incredibly privileged to have done so many interviews with people like Idris Elba, Cher, and even a world famous world-famous redheaded puppet with a hand up his arse telling him what to say," the 32-year-old began, as a picture of herself and Elmo from Sesame Street showed up on the screen.

"No the other one," she continued, as the photo switched to one of herself and Sheeran, during an episode of her iconic Chicken Shop Date.

Sheeran appeared on Dimoldenberg's YouTube series Chicken Shop Date in 2021, where the pair had one of the host's famous awkward dates.

During the episode, Dimoldenberg was seen giving the singer bedsheets sprayed with her perfume, after he'd apparently 'complained about his bedsheets smelling like another woman' in his hit song, 'Shape of You.'

Unfortunately though, fans won't be able to see much more of those awkward dates, with the 32-year-old recently announcing the series would be coming to an end.

Sheeran appeared on Chicken Shop Date in 2021 (Amelia Dimoldenberg/YouTube)

Announcing her decision to end the show after 15 years, Dimoldenberg penned in an Instagram post: " 'When I was 17 I had a fantastic idea that I might meet the love of my life on a date in a chicken shop.

'I’ve spent my entire twenties sitting across from the most incredible people, people I’d always dreamt of meeting. All of them charmed me (some more than others) and I definitely charmed them."

Announcing that she never thought the show would end, she penned: "I thought maybe it would be a part of me forever, and in some way it always will, but I feel like it’s now time to move on from this adventure and onto a new one."

The comedian then announced new dates would be coming soon - and if we know anything about Chicken Shop Date, it's that they won't disappoint.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has been carrying on with his 'Loop Tour' although experienced another setback when his shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, were canceled over the weekend due to the 'severe weather forecast.'

"The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority. Refunds are available now at the point of purchase. Ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded," a statement said.