Statement issued as Ed Sheeran cancels concerts at Robert Kraft's NFL stadium

A statement has been issued confirming Ed Sheeran's two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, have been cancelled this weekend -but it's weather, not backlash, driving the decision.

Venue owner Robert Kraft addressed the cancellation directly in a statement to TMZ, explaining that stadium and tour management had spent the past week tracking a severe weather system moving through the Northeast before pulling the plug on Friday and Saturday's dates.

"Stadium and tour management, along with public safety officials, have been closely monitoring the weather forecast over the past week. Due to the severe weather forecast throughout the weekend, the tour has made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium," Kraft said.

"The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority. Refunds are available now at the point of purchase. Ticketholders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded."

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Ed Sheeran's concerts in Foxborough, Massachusetts, were scheduled for Friday and Saturday this weekend. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Production insiders reportedly said the storm had already begun disrupting construction of Sheeran's stage at the venue before the announcement came.

The cancellation lands in the middle of what's already been a turbulent stretch for Sheeran, 35, who dropped rapper Macklemore from his Loop Tour after Macklemore made pro-Palestine remarks during his New Jersey shows earlier this month.

The fallout was immediate: Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and backing band Beoga all pulled out of the tour in solidarity.

Why did Ed Sheeran drop Macklemore from his tour?

Macklemore has said his removal from the lineup came after pressure from Kraft over his pro-Palestinian messaging amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Sheeran responded to the situation from the stage during his Philadelphia show at Lincoln Financial Field last Saturday, insisting politics was never part of his brand. "I don't want to disappoint fans, and I've never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet," he told the crowd.

Macklemore, for his part, has doubled down rather than stepped back.

He announced a new run of Free Palestine tour dates beginning next month, with proceeds going toward organisations providing aid to Palestinian causes.

"If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it's that something has shifted over the last three years," he wrote on Instagram. "There has been a collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now."

Sheeran dropped Macklemore from his Loop Tour after the rapper's pro-Palestine comments in New Jersey. (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP via Getty Images)

Ticketmaster had already started processing refunds for fans ahead of the official cancellation, following weeks of pressure over the lineup shake-up.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said her office intervened after close to 200 consumers reported difficulty getting refunds once the changes were announced.

"After hearing from nearly 200 consumers who were struggling to obtain refunds from Ticketmaster for Ed Sheeran's shows at Gillette Stadium this weekend, my office jumped into action to demand that consumers be provided a clear path to get their money back if they no longer want to attend due to significant changes to the lineup," Campbell said, adding that anyone wanting a refund should submit their request at least 24 hours before showtime.