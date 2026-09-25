Statement issued as Ed Sheeran cancels concerts at Robert Kraft's NFL stadium
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Statement issued as Ed Sheeran cancels concerts at Robert Kraft's NFL stadium

The reason behind the call has nothing to do with the singer's ongoing tour controversy

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Ed Sheeran, Music

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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