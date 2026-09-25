Dolly Parton's final recording revealed as star is set to make appearance on album after death
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Dolly Parton's final recording revealed as star is set to make appearance on album after death

The country icon recorded the duet with Bono before her death at the age of 80

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Topics: Dolly Parton, Music

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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