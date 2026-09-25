Ed Sheeran's cousin makes bizarre claims about singer in 'weird' Piers Morgan interview

Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro has spoken with Piers Morgan about the singer, calling him a ‘coward’ in a scathing attack amid his tour controversy.

Morgan went on to post X about the ‘weird’ encounter, writing: “One of the weirdest interviews of my career….”

The interview in question saw Jethro say he'd witnessed Sheeran 'being a coward for almost ten years', before claiming he wasn’t ‘jealous’ of his famous relative.

It comes amid the Macklemore controversy, which saw the rapper dropped from Sheeran's Loop Tour.

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The US rapper was fired after he made pro-Palestinian speech on stage during a September 4 performance.

The British pop sensation has said it was his tour promoter who insisted on the removal of tour opener Macklemore.

Jethro, 44, told Morgan: “Seeing what he did to Macklemore, I believe he kicked him off that show. I witnessed him being a coward for almost 10 years and lying.”

Ed Sheeran has been met with backlash after Macklemore was fired from his Loop Tour (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

Jethro continued: “People think I’m jealous of him… but jealous of what? His looks, his guitar?”

He later said: "I don't hate him at all. I wish him the best."

While Piers hit back: "It sounds like you really do hate him."

Jethro also began to rap a song in the interview, with Morgan looking on in apparent confusion.

Piers Morgan has interviewed Ed Sheeran's cousin (Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Jethro originally wrote on Facebook that Ed was a ‘bad human’, and that he was ‘ashamed’ of the connection to him.

He said: “Finally it’s all coming out! I’m ashamed of my cousin Ed and what he’s done.

“Finally the world and all his fans see through him. He’s not a good person, I don’t like his music so I can’t say he’s even a good artist.”

He then claimed Sheeran wasn’t being honest about the reason Macklemore was dropped.

He said: “Ed Sheeran! He is shady and he’s dropped Macklemore himself I believe 100 per cent he’s a coward.

“In my opinion he’s a bad human. Just my opinion from my experiences.”

The impact on Sheeran has been noticeable. He went on to lose nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram after the controversy, and his other supporting acts left the tour in solidarity.

The singer even teared up at a recent show in Philly.

“In these situations you really find out who your friends are. It’s been a weird week,” he tearfully told the crowd during his September 19 date.

“It happened very quickly. At the same time, I had so many people telling me to cancel this tour and so many people I’ve known for years and years and years they’re kind of backing away.”

“I look at the end of the week and I see 50,000 people who haven’t abandoned me,” he said. “People will say what they want, but I am doing this for you. I love you. I love this.”

UNILAD reached out to Ed Sheeran's representatives for comment.