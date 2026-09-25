Ed Sheeran's cousin makes bizarre claims about singer in 'weird' Piers Morgan interview
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Ed Sheeran's cousin makes bizarre claims about singer in 'weird' Piers Morgan interview

Jethro Sheeran issued a scathing attack on Ed Sheeran after Macklemore was dropped from his Loop tour

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Piers Morgan uncensored

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Music, Piers Morgan

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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