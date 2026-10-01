Raven-Symoné explains why she believes 'guys have periods' – and there's science to back it up
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Raven-Symoné explains why she believes 'guys have periods' – and there's science to back it up

After the Disney alumni suggested guys have 'periods', we look into the science of male hormonal cycles and Irritable Male Syndrome.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Tea Time with Raven and Miranda / Youtube

Topics: Health, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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