Andy Cohen slammed after revealing what he pays babysitter to watch his two kids
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Andy Cohen slammed after revealing what he pays babysitter to watch his two kids

'Did that even cover their cab?' Jeff Lewis questioned

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Topics: Andy Cohen, Celebrity, Money, Parenting

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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