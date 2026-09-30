Andy Cohen slammed after revealing what he pays babysitter to watch his two kids

Andy Cohen has faced backlash after revealing the 'cheap' amount he pays his local babysitter to look after his two young children.

Working for a celebrity sounds like the kind of job where the perks could be endless - rubbing shoulders with A-listers, stepping inside their jaw-dropping homes and, surely, getting paid handsomely for the privilege.

But while the reality of working for the rich and famous can come with plenty of glitz and glamour, one celebrity’s babysitting bill has left people scratching their heads.

Cohen opened up about paying his babysitter $30 per hour to watch his son Ben, 7, and daughter Lucy, 4, while hosting his Andy Cohen Live radio show.

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"That sounds cheap to me, especially from someone with your money," guest and fellow radio host Jeff Lewis replied.

He further questioned: "She was there for two hours, and you gave her 60 bucks? Did that even cover the cab?"

The radio host was slammed by Jeff Lewis on the show. (Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)

Cohen noted that he had actually given the nanny $70 for a 2 hour and 15 minute shift.

But Lewis further pushed: "I probably would have given her $100 for two hours [and] two kids."

The 56-year-old noted that he pays his own nanny, who looks after his 9-year-old daughter Monroe, $37 per hour.

But despite Lewis slamming the star for underpaying his babysitter, it seems his hourly rate is still above average in the US.

The average hourly rate for a babysitter in the US ranges from $20 to $26 per hour for one child, with an additional $1 to $5 per hour for each additional child, according to recent 2026 data by Sittercity.

His children are now seven and four. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And it's not the first time Cohen has opened up about the realities of raising his two children as a single parent.

"Instagram makes everything look easy," he said, speaking with US Weekly, "I don’t show you my moments of intense vulnerability and loneliness and frustration because that’s not fun to look at."

The star added: "But those moments happen like they do for all parents. Being the good cop and bad cop all in one person and just being everything [to them]. But I also think having kids late in life has suited me well. I’m better at not taking everything on."

Cohen has also recently found love with his boyfriend of more than one year, Kevin Sobieski, who he noted has already bonded with Ben and Lucy.