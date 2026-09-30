Perez Hilton reconnects with his kids and mother as family release update after he tried to take his own life
Home>Celebrity

Perez Hilton reconnects with his kids and mother as family release update after he tried to take his own life

The celebrity blogger has also reconnected with his mother during supervised visits at the facility.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Topics: Perez Hilton, Mental Health, Parenting

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: