Perez Hilton reconnects with his kids and mother as family release update after he tried to take his own life

Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Perez Hilton has been able to spend time with his three children again while receiving residential treatment following his August suicide attempt.

The 48-year-old celebrity media personality has also reconnected with his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, with the family initially speaking through video calls before moving to short, supervised visits at the treatment facility.

According to an update posted on Hilton's blog Tuesday by his team and family, seeing his children in person has been particularly significant during his recovery.

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"We're very happy to share that over the past few weeks, Perez has been able to reconnect with his children and his mom," the update said.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Hilton remains in residential treatment, where his care continues to focus on his mental health and recovery.

The update described the family reunions as an emotional experience, saying: "There have definitely been a lot of emotions for everyone, but being able to spend that time together has been incredibly meaningful and healing."

Perez Hilton remains in a residential treatment facility where he’s receiving care following an August suicide attempt. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Inspiring Children)

What happened to Perez Hilton's children after his suicide attempt?

Hilton is the father of Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, whom he welcomed via surrogacy.

Following the August 4 incident, Hilton's mother filed for temporary custody of the children. His sister had removed the children from the home and contacted authorities during the crisis, and Hilton was subsequently taken to a local hospital.

The latest family update says Hilton's communication with his loved ones remains limited while he receives treatment.

"While that's hard for us and for him, we understand that right now the priority isn't constant communication with family, but rather giving him the time and space to focus on his care and continue making progress," his team and family said.

That means there is currently no set schedule for when Hilton will leave residential treatment or return home.

The statement said Hilton is working with his care team to understand what contributed to his mental health crisis, identify warning signs and develop better ways of coping.

Florida police visited the home where Perez Hilton was found after he appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream on August 05. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

When will Perez Hilton leave residential treatment?

For now, his family says there is no timeline for his release.

The update emphasized that those around Hilton are following guidance from the doctors, psychiatrists, therapists and other professionals involved in his care rather than rushing the next stage of his recovery.

"This is all still very new to us," the statement said. "Nobody wants to rush anything. For now, we're all taking things one day at a time."

The family also thanked people who have donated, sent messages and offered support during Hilton's recovery.

A GoFundMe was previously set up by Hilton's longtime friend Tom D'Angora to help his mother care for the three children while he remains in treatment.

The latest update said Hilton's mother had been 'incredibly touched' by the generosity shown toward her and the children. The family concluded by saying they were grateful for the progress Hilton has made so far, particularly that he has been able to spend time with his children again.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.