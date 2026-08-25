Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Perez Hilton's brother-in-law has shared further insight into the gossip blogger's condition after he was hospitalized earlier this month.

Tom, who is married to Hilton's sister Barbara Lavandeira, revealed that Hilton is being treated for 'physical ailments', as well as his mental health.

According to Tom, Hilton suffered broken bones during the August 4 incident after falling over.

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Speaking on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker, Tom shared that Hilton was being treated for 'the cutting [and] a couple of falls that happened during this process'.

"So, we are now just transitioning into the mental side of things," Tom continued, per PEOPLE.

"Although, of course, while he’s in the hospital, while he’s being treated for his physical ailments, psychiatrists come in and check in and see how he’s doing and make sure he’s not looking to harm himself."

Perez Hilton was hospitalized earlier this month (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

'I don’t know how much he does or doesn’t recall'

He added on the podcast: "The actual healing, or digging into what caused this mental break as I’ve called it, hasn’t been discovered. I don’t know if it will ever be."

It has been suggested that Hilton experienced 'sepsis psychosis' that lead to his mental health crisis. In March, the 48-year-old was in hospital for 21 days after developing severe sepsis resulting in him needing emergency surgery.

It has not been confirmed that Hilton experienced sepsis psychosis, however.

"I don’t know how much he does or doesn’t recall," Tom continued, adding: "We will get into that more once he’s in that setting, where we’re focusing on his mental health."

An update has been given on Hilton's wellbeing (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

'I didn't recognize my brother when I looked at him'

It was Tom's wife Barbara who discovered her brother in his home following the concerning TikTok livestream.

She has since described the ordeal as 'one of the darkest days my family and I have ever experienced'.

Hilton was in his room with his door locked, something which his sister said he didn't usually do. Barbara eventually managed to get into the room and discovered Hilton 'naked, cut up, covered in blood'.

"What I can say with certainty is that I didn't recognize my brother when I looked at him," she said of the harrowing incident. "I saw it in his eyes. They didn't look the same."

The gossip columnist's sister was the one to call 911 on August 4 (David Becker/Getty Images)

While Hilton is receiving treatment, his three children (Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8) are being cared for his mom, who has been granted temporary custody.

He was recently granted visitation rights under the conditions that Hilton must first obtain psychiatric clearance and that the visit is upervised by either a family member agreed upon by both sides or a therapist.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.