Perez Hilton suffered multiple broken bones during night of distressing TikTok livestream, brother-in-law claims
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Perez Hilton suffered multiple broken bones during night of distressing TikTok livestream, brother-in-law claims

Perez Hilton's children are currently in his mother's care following the concerning incident

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Perez Hilton via YouTube

Topics: Perez Hilton, Mental Health, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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