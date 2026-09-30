Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight has very successful career after stepping back from acting

More than five decades after finding fame as Peter Brady in The Brady Bunch, Christopher Knight now leads a very different life after stepping away from the spotlight.

For many viewers, The Brady Bunch was the ultimate slice of wholesome 1970s family life.

First hitting screens in 1969, the beloved sitcom followed Mike Brady and his six children as they adjusted to life as one big blended family, alongside their new stepmother Carol and her three daughters.

And the show quickly turned the everyday chaos of family life into the kind of comforting TV that audiences fell in love with.

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But many of its stars have gone on to lead lives that are very different from their days on the Brady staircase.

Christopher Knight was just 11 years old when episode one of the show aired in 1969, and was 16 when the sitcom ended in 1974.

And since then, despite starring in numerous sitcoms and series, including Happy Days and The Bionic Woman, Knight has rebranded himself as an entrepreneur, specifically within the technology sector.

The star is now living a very different life. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In 1991, he co-founded Visual Software, a pioneering 3D graphics company, before launching interactive education venture Kidwise Learningware in 1995.

He later co-founded Eskape Labs in 1998, a company specialising in computer-based TV tuner technology, which was acquired by Hauppauge Computer Works in 2000.

Speaking about how his career in Hollywood set him up for success in business, the star, speaking with HuffPost, said: "As I was starting in my high-tech career, a good deal of it was this recognition thing that I had to just get over in order to conduct business, but it was a good door-opener."

But his ventures didn't stop there.

It's been five decades since Knight shot to fame on the sitcom. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Christopher Knight Home launched in 2012, an online furniture brand which grew rapidly, and eventually became a major player in the home furnishings market.

But when 2019 rolled around, the star went back to his roots when he teamed up with two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer, Phil Viardo, to launch Former Prodigy Media.

The pair produced their first feature documentary Truelove: The Film, in 2020, which follows the story of Callie Truelove, a teenager with Williams syndrome, as she meets others living with the rare genetic condition and works to raise awareness of it.

Williams syndrome is a rare genetic condition caused by a small deletion of genetic material from chromosome 7, and it affects around 1 in 7,500–10,000 people.