Harry and Meghan hit out at paparazzi over alleged intrusion into Archie and Lilibet's privacy
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Harry and Meghan hit out at paparazzi over alleged intrusion into Archie and Lilibet's privacy

Two photographers were spotted peering into Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school grounds

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Topics: Royal Family, UK News, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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