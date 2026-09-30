Harry and Meghan hit out at paparazzi over alleged intrusion into Archie and Lilibet's privacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed international paparazzi after they were allegedly seen peering into their children's school.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have branded the paparazzi's actions 'extraordinarily reckless,' after two men carrying backpacks were caught staring into Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's school grounds.

The men, believed to be photographers from a European press agency, were seen by both private security and school staff approaching the school separately, before being spotted together in a white van. Police were later able to establish the vehicle had been a rental van hired by international photographers.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has now slammed the actions of the two men, branding it an 'unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children'.

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Harry and Meghan have hit out at international paparazzi in the UK (@meghan/Instagram)

"The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless," they said in a statement.

"There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day.

"It is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school. But to behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment.

"Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school."

The incident comes after a tumultuous start to their life back in the UK, after the Lilibet and Archie were moved to an undisclosed new school after just two days. They cited security concerns and heavy traffic after an extended commute put extra strain on their security team.

A spokesperson branded the photographers 'extraordinarily reckless' (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are currently awaiting the outcome of an ongoing Home Office review examining their official security arrangements, after Lord Chamberlain issued a letter to government and military officials stating they are 'private citizens,' and outlining conduct guidelines.

In response to the memo, the Sussexes said they had been 'surprised' and preferred to be known as 'public figures' instead.

Harry and Meghan's armed police protection was formally withdrawn after they stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2020 and since then they have been forced to rely on self-funded private security, which they have contested multiple times.

It has now been reported the Sussexes have issued an ultimatum meaning they will once again step away from the UK if the government refuses to grant them automatic, state-funded protection.

Harry and Meghan are awaiting the outcome of their UK security request (Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

This has sparked criticism with commentator Richard Eden telling the Palace Confidential podcast he felt it was 'akin to blackmail,' warning that restoring automatic protection would carry profound financial ramifications for the public.

Earlier this month, Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer spoke about press coverage regarding Harry and Meghan, describing it as a 'cancerous influence in their life'.

"If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you were mentioning, Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant," he told BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.

"And I think it would be really beholden on people to learn from Diana's example. I'm not here to speak for Harry and Meghan, but for anyone who's being destroyed in this way daily, it must be such a cancerous influence in their life."