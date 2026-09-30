Lip readers break down what Dakota Johnson said to Anne Hathaway when she took charge on red carpet
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Lip readers break down what Dakota Johnson said to Anne Hathaway when she took charge on red carpet

The pair have gotten close during filming but when Hathaway began directing her co-stars for the photographers, Dakota Johnson replied

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Topics: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Entertainment, Hollywood

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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