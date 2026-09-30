Lip readers break down what Dakota Johnson said to Anne Hathaway when she took charge on red carpet

A heavily pregnant Anne Hathaway took charge of her co-stars on the red carpet this week, but her instructions prompted a sharp reply from Dakota Johnson.

The actors found themselves in front of photographers while attending the New York premiere for their upcoming thriller, Verity, alongside co-star Josh Hartnett.

While posing for photos at the event, the 43-year-old began directing the snappers, instructing them on where the cast would look.

Advert

"Okay everybody ready? We are going to start from the left and then we can make our way that way," Hathaway said.

As Hathaway pointed down the line of photographers, 36-year-old Johnson did a little jig on the spot and reached over to touch her co-star's baby bump.

Unfazed, Hathaway continued organizing the cast for the cameras.

"We are going to start here and then we are going to do what Josh said," Hathaway added.

However, Johnson was clearly anxious to get away from it all.

"Then I'm going to leave," Johnson responded.

While fans analyzed the interaction online, the real story surrounding Hathaway’s press tour for the film is taking place away from the red carpet.

The actor is expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman, and the pregnancy has altered her promotional schedule for the film.

Hathaway has had a busy year, with Verity marking her fifth feature film of 2026 following Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, and The End of Oak Street.

As part of her current promotional run, the actor wanted to appear on the YouTube series Hot Ones - as her character actually appears on it in the film.

However, doctors advised against the appearance, preventing her from taking part in the show.

Speaking on the Talk of the Townsends podcast, she said: "I thought that I was gonna be able to do the 'Hot Ones' challenge to do press for this film because it just made sense."

"But then I got pregnant, and my doctor said I couldn’t do it because I might go into early labour."

Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway starred together, alongside Josh Hartnett, in 'Verity' (TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

She continued: "So I still haven’t done the gauntlet yet. I’m not sure when that’s gonna happen. Maybe next year."

In preparation, Hathaway admitted she ate three real hot wings during filming before swapping them out for milder dummy wings on set.

In Verity, Hathaway plays author Verity Crawford - who is actually a real person who recently appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

"Alex Cooper and Call Her Daddy was scripted, and then I, just, in a production meeting, said, 'Is that enough to establish Verity as an iconic cultural figure?'" Hathaway continued.

"Because in my head, if we could do something like, I don’t know, get a Gayle King interview and 'Hot Ones', that would be kind of the triple crown trifecta."

The movie officially opens in theaters across the US on October 2. As for Johnson and Hathaway's relationship, the pair have clearly bonded so strongly on set that I imagine Johnson will be in the baby's life!