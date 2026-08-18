Anne Hathaway gives hilarious response after fan asks about her unborn baby’s sex

Anne Hathaway slapped back a spectator's question about the gender of her baby with a hilarious response at a Disney legends event on Sunday.

The Interstellar and Princess Diaries superstar is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman.

Naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about whether the child will be a boy or a girl, and one spectator couldn't resist asking the question.

Hathaway, who already had two sons: Jack, 6 and Jonathan, 10 has said she will not reveal the gender of their third child, telling Jimmy Kimmel Live previously 'We're not saying.'

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And she has stayed true to her word.

A spectator shouted out from the crowd, 'boy or girl!' as she stepped on to the stage to accept her Disney Legend award at D23 in Los Angeles.

Hathaway was quick to whip back 'Oh, just be patient.' The audience erupted in laughter, but she wasn't done yet.

After the laughs petered out she began to cradle her baby bump, saying 'You're gonna find out in about five minutes', referencing her impending due date.

Anne Hathaway said she would not be revealing the gender of her child (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

What has Anne Hathaway said about being pregnant?

On the Jimmy Kimmel Show, she spoke about how being pregnant had been a 'really beautiful' experience - and that her other kids are incredibly excited to welcome their newest child.

When asked about managing a busy year with five movie releases alongside her pregnancy, she expressed feeling 'lucky' and emphasized the importance of 'leaning in' and making memories.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing, with several people online accusing Hathaway of wearing a 'fake, prosthetic bump' while she was on the red carpet for her new film The End of Oak Street.

People commented on X: "Nothing screams real pregnancy like a bump so perfectly round and photo ready it looks straight off the Amazon 'silicone baby bump 6 8 months' listing. Hollywood's props department really outdid themselves this time."





Another user argued that her pregnancy looked unnatural because she had only gained weight in her midsection rather than 'everywhere,' which they claimed was unusual.

She was quick to hit back at the criticism however, posting to Instagram 'Fake hair, real bump'.

Hathaway has described motherhood as a 'beautiful ongoing poem' and a fun, chaotic adventure.

She shared to theskimm that mothers do not need to lose their identity, noting you do not have to 'hand in your person card' just because you have a baby.