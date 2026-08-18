Anne Hathaway gives hilarious response after fan asks about her unborn baby’s sex
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Anne Hathaway gives hilarious response after fan asks about her unborn baby’s sex

The Odyssey superstar said that being pregnant has been a 'really beautiful' experience

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Anne Hathaway, Entertainment, Hollywood

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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