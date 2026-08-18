Wladimir Klitschko speaks out following death of Hayden Panettiere

Wladimir Klitschko has spoken out following the death of his former partner, actress Hayden Panettiere, describing his family as being in 'a time of profound shock and grief'.

Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, died at the age of 36 on Sunday, August 16.

She was found unresponsive at a property in Greenville, South Carolina, after suffering cardiac arrest, authorities said.

Retired Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Klitschko, who shares 11-year-old daughter Kaya with Panettiere from their previous relationship, posted a lengthy statement to Instagram addressing the loss.

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He wrote that the news of her passing had saddened him deeply, adding that she had 'left this world far too soon'.

Despite their relationship ending years ago, Klitschko made clear the actress remained significant to him.

"Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya," Klitschko wrote, before promising to keep her memory alive for their child, vowing he would always speak of her mother 'with respect'.

Klitschko also used his statement to reflect on the actress's career, acknowledging the 'immense talent' she showed throughout her time in the industry while also referencing the pressures that come with life in the public eye. He said nothing could erase the memories the pair shared or the role she had played in his life.

The boxer went on to extend his condolences to Panettiere's parents, friends and fans, writing that 'young and talented people' like her 'should not leave this world so soon'.

The pair met back in 2008 (X/@haydenpanettier)

Klitschko asked for the public to respect his family's privacy during what he described as an incredibly difficult time, before thanking those who had already reached out with support and condolences.

He closed the tribute with the hashtag: "#WeLoveYouHayden."

The pair first crossed paths at a party in 2008, with Panettiere telling The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2013 that she made the first move.

"You're huge," she said, to which Klitschko replied: "You're tiny."

They dated on-and-off for years before getting engaged in October 2013 and welcoming baby Kaya in December 2014.

However, Panettiere and Klitschko's relationship came to an end in 2018. He received full custody of their daughter that same year.

What do we know about Hayden Panettiere's death so far?

Hayden Panettiere was found 'unresponsive' on Sunday (X/@haydenpanettier)

Emergency responders were called to a home in Greenville on Sunday by an acquaintance who raised the alarm, according to reports from the BBC.

Medics attempted advanced cardiac life support measures at the scene, but resuscitation efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

An autopsy carried out by the Greenville County Coroner's Office found no signs of trauma linked to her death. Authorities have said there are currently no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The official cause and manner of death remain unconfirmed while toxicology and further medical examinations are carried out.

Stars share tributes to Hayden Panettiere

Viola Davis

They worked together on several projects (Evan Agostini/Getty Images for TFF)

Davis, who starred alongside Panettiere in the likes of The Architect (2006) and Custody (2016), penned: “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming.

“I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden.

“Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name....”

Bethany Joy Lenz

The One Tree Hill star posted a lengthy statement (Instagram/@msbethanyjoylenz)

In an emotional tribute, Panettiere’s Guiding Light co-star Joy Lenz wrote: “There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But Im here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue.”

Admitting she's 'crushed', the actress continued: “I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between Guiding Light blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play.

“We’d connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away—but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths. We’d make a pact to talk soon. Lunch. Dinner. Somewhere we could curl up into a corner—but we never quite made it happen. I mostly stayed up to date through mutual friends.

“I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”

Joy Lenz concluded: “These are moments of how I knew you, in glimpses over 26 years. I don’t know how to process this. I am praying for you to know the peace of God now and always.”

Selma Blair

Commenting underneath Panettiere’s final Instagram post, Blair said: “I love you. Don't be gone. Please.”

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has also spoken out (Instagram/@emmaroberts)

Paying tribute to her Scream 4 (2011) co-star, Roberts penned: “Rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed.”

Kim Cattrall

They worked together on the teen comedy-drama (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” Cattrall, who starred as Panettiere’s onscreen mum in Ice Princess (2005), shared. “Gone far too soon.”

Masi Oka

In a heartfelt message to his Heroes co-star, Oka wrote on X: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon…

“My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace, Hayden.”

Jenna Ortega

The actress said it was a 'devastating loss' (Instagram/@jennaortega)

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ortega - who worked with Panettiere on Scream VI (2023) - said: “This is such a devastating loss. Rest well.”

Melissa Barrera

Fellow Scream VI star Barrera also paid tribute, saying: “Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Jay Shetty

Shetty, who welcomed Panettiere on his On Purpose podcast just months ago, commented: “I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year.

"My love and condolences to her family and fans.”