Wladimir Klitschko speaks out following death of Hayden Panettiere
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Wladimir Klitschko speaks out following death of Hayden Panettiere

He's not the only star to share a touching tribute

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Entertainment, Hollywood

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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