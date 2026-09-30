Lil Wayne seems to announce he's now engaged to 23-year-old Maddi Cannon
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Lil Wayne seems to announce he's now engaged to 23-year-old Maddi Cannon

The iconic rapper appears to announce a new engagement just months after he denied he was dating Cannon

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Lil Wayne, Celebrity, Music, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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