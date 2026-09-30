Lil Wayne seems to announce he's now engaged to 23-year-old Maddi Cannon

A FaceTime call meant to congratulate one Hot Boys member on his engagement appears to have doubled as a surprise announcement for another.

Lil Wayne, 44, seems to have revealed that he is now engaged to 23-year-old Madi Cannon, according to People.

the clip was posted to the Instagram account of fellow Hot Boys rapper B.G on Monday (September 28) and appears to show a FaceTime conversation between the two.

Wayne can be heard congratulating B.G. on his engagement to Brooke Jones, before he turns the camera towards Cannon, who steps in behind his shoulder.

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Lil Wayne, 44, appeared to announce his engagement to Madi Cannon in a FaceTime video shared by B.G. on Monday (September 28). (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

"And I'm marrying this one - this is Madison," the five-time Grammy winner says.

Cannon responds with a brief 'congratulations', and Wayne adds: This is my fiancée."

He then volunteers for a role in B.G.'s wedding party. Let us know what color we're wearing. I'm the best man you hear me? Love you b***h,’ he says.

The surprise announcement happened just days after Lil Wayne celebrated his 44th birthday on 27 September

B.G. captioned the post: "My lil Brodie gave me his blessings @liltunechi." He did not comment on Wayne's apparent engagement.

The video was sent while B.G. was on the Cash Money-No Limit Records arena tour. B.G. actually proposed to Brooke Jones live onstage during the tour's stop in New Orleans, which prompted Wayne's celebratory FaceTime call.





Who is Madi Cannon?

Cannon, who is also known online as 'Madi K', is a social media influencer from Kokomo, Indiana. Reports in May claimed that Wayne was engaged to a woman in her 20s from Indiana, and users online then identified her as Cannon, although neither she nor Wayne confirmed it at the time.

In the video shared by B.G., Wayne introduces her by the name Madison and calls her his fiancée.

The apparent announcement arrives roughly three months after Wayne denied a report that he was engaged.

Speaking during a live stream in July, he said: "I would like to clear something up. No, I'm not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going on with an amazing person, but, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today's crazy world and culture, I considered, I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part. Sucks."

Wayne, a record label executive, is a father of four. Lil Wayne married Antonia "Toya" Johnson on Valentine's Day in 2004, and the couple divorced in 2006. they share one daughter together named Reginae Carter.

He also has three sons: Dwayne, 17, Kameron, 17, and Neal, 16, with Sarah Vivan, Lauren London and Nivea.