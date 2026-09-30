Alix Earle makes stunning admission that she's never read a book

Alix Earle might have built an empire out of posting TikTok videos, but the influencer just made a startling admission.

She's never read a book.

The 25-year-old content creator turned celebrity made the revelation during an Instagram Q&A with editor of Interview magazine Mel Ottenberg.

Earle was asked a number of quick fire questions, such as everyone's favorite topic of conversation of whether it's acceptable to bring an iced coffee to a job interview.

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Being that she is only 25, the influencer obviously said: "I really don't see the problem with that," adding: "I guess that's a Gen Z problem."

In another question, Earle confirmed that she is very much single, when asked: "How single are you right now," she simply replied: "Um, it's bad."

Things took a shocking turn, however, when Ottenberg asked the TikTok star what was the last book that she read.

"I've never read a book," she confessed, adding: "Like, maybe Dr. Seuss," of course referring to the well-known children's book by Cat in the Hat author Theodor Seuss Geisel.

Despite her lack of reading, Earle's career has gone from strength to strength after posting 'Get Ready With Me' videos led to her amassing more than 13 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

This led to the content creator signing huge brand deals, before going on to launch her own skincare brand Reale Actives, focused on acne prone skin.

Most recently, however, the influencer's new reality show Earle Meets World was released on Netflix earlier this month, following the lives of her and her family, including sister Ashtin and dad TJ.

In one episode she opened up about her feud with former boss, Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

It comes after Cooper's The Unwell Network dropped Earle's Hot Mess podcast, prompting rumors of a falling out between the two creators.

In April 2026, Cooper called out the 25-year-old on TikTok, accusing her of sharing 'passive aggressive reposts' and now Earle is sharing her side of the story.

Alix Earle has never read a book (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

One scene shows the Dancing with the Stars cast member typing out a scathing message to Cooper, which read: "I don't like you. I'm not gonna fall for your bait, getting into a back and forth online. And I don’t think you want that either.

"You are manipulative and toxic. Go ahead and say ‘it’s just business’ all you want, but the way you approach business is disgusting."

She continued: "You chose money over morals. You took advantage of me at a young age in a new industry I knew nothing about. You are full of false promises and Unwell was a continuation of that.

"We had a call where you threatened me to not go to war with you because you know how sick and twisted you are.

"You will no longer scare or trap me. I may be petty, but I’m not malicious. If there’s one thing I learned from doing business with you, it’s to never do business with anyone like you."

UNILAD previously reached out to both Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's reps for comment.