Alix Earle makes stunning admission that she's never read a book
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Alix Earle makes stunning admission that she's never read a book

The influencer made the surprising confession during a Q&A on Instagram

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Raising Cane's

Topics: Celebrity

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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