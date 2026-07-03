Olivia Wilde certainly wasn't mincing her words after making a surprising admission about swingers in Hollywood that left Penélope Cruz stunned.

The pair joined forces on Allure for a game of 'Truth Serum', where famous faces are asked to reveal some truths surrounding mysteries in the industry.

A clip of the game, which was shared on Thursday (July 2), saw Cruz joined by her The Invite co-star to discuss the project.

It was away from the 2026 comedy that has much of the internet talking though, as Wilde asked Cruz about the alleged swingers community in Hollywood.

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“What the f**k do I know?” Cruz was quick to reply. "I mean, all I do is school, football, dance, work, kids, work — that’s my life."

As they both laughed, Wilde quipped: "It doesn’t have to be you, but are swingers a real thing?”

Cruz was shocked by Wilde's admission (YouTube/Allure)

Cruz then added: "If they exist, they don’t tell me about it. I mean, I don’t know stories about that, but if you know, you better tell me because I like knowing everything. And I don’t repeat it. I wouldn't shared that information, but I would like to know."

Well, Wilde had heard of one and leaned in closer to Cruz to whisper their names.

An audible gasp could be heard from Cruz after she was told of the alleged celebrity Hollywood swingers, before she then joked: "You have a microphone there, you have another one here."

Wilde did go on to say that she never actually saw anything with her own eyes and with the way Hollywood is, rumors can get a bit out of hand.

Cruz then joked the pair should 'invest some of our time' in a bid to find out if the speculation is actually true.

“Okay, I’m open to that,” Wilde said. “I like that mission.”

It comes after Wilde spoke out on beauty standards in the world of Hollywood, as she admitted cosmetic surgery isn't going anyway.

However, the actor did suggest on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast that surgery should be more gentle on the face, instead of being ‘medieval’.

"There's something so medieval about a lot of these things," she explained, before noting she had comments thrown her way about her own face when it comes to dodging these treatments.

"I've had the thing of people being like, 'She looks old and dead and awful.' And you're like, 'Fuck! How do you win? It's impossible.'"