Olivia Wilde has come out to slam cosmetic surgery in the world of acting as it makes casting harder than it used to be.

Wilde, who is well known for being an actress herself, says becoming a director is what changed how she views Hollywood’s beauty standards and how actors change their faces to fit those boxes.

The 42-year-old revealed that aging is a tricky topic, with it also coming to impact how she makes her movies and chooses who stars in them.

The Lazarus Effect actress revealed on Friday (June 26) in an appearance in The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, she explained there is a lot of pressure on women to look a certain way.

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But while she understands that she thinks about it in a different way, now she’s behind the camera.

Olivia Wilde explained her thoughts on cosmetic treatment (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

"It's interesting because as a director, I now am constantly searching for actresses who can still move their faces, and it's not easy," Wilde told host and Vogue content guru, Chloe Malle.

However, Wilde went on to say that she doesn’t fault actors for giving into the pressures that be.

Instead, she said cosmetic procedures are just part of the parcel when it comes to acting in a world what shows women looking unrealistic.

She even said she’s the ‘product of the same machine’ and has felt those very same pressures.

"I get it," Wilde said.

However, the Don’t Worry Darling actress and director added that she wishes for a future where cosmetics would be more gentle on the face, instead of being ‘medieval’.

"There's something so medieval about a lot of these things," she explained, but noted that she’s experienced people’s comments about her own face when it comes to steering clear of those types of treatments.

"I've had the thing of people being like, 'She looks old and dead and awful.' And you're like, 'Fuck! How do you win? It's impossible,'" she said, which could be in reference to a clip of the actress which went viral.

It saw her attend the 69th San Francisco International Film Festival at The Castro in April, wearing a dark eyeshadow, her hair half-up, and a white t-shirt.

To her appearance, some slated her, claiming her promo for her flick, The Invite, was clearly the work of cosmetics.

She says she wishes it was less aggressive (Getty Stock Images)

One said: “Olivia Wilde looks like Ozempic Gollum.”

Another speculated: “This is so concerning. She looks like she might've fallen prey to the buccal fat removal trend that every famous woman seems to be butchering themselves with lately.”

However, many more were quick to point out the bad lighting for the way she looked.

In a social media video in May, Wilde's brother, Charlie Cockburn, jokingly asked his sister to address the rumors, with him stating: "Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you're a resurrected corpse?"

"Listen, that's a fish-eye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No. No, it's startling. It's a startling image," Wilde responded. "It was a fish-eye lens. I don't know why I was so close to the camera. I didn't have to be. That's not the truth."

Then, laughing, she concluded: "I'm not dead."