Cruz Beckham shares unexpected post about brother Brooklyn following family feud

Cruz Beckham has posted a throwback photo of himself and his older brother Brooklyn, amid the ongoing family feud.

In January, Brooklyn spoke out against his family, making some bombshell claims via his Instagram Story, in which he alleged his parents had tried to 'ruin' his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

He also claimed his parents had always 'controlled' his life, and that 'Brand Beckham' comes before anything else.

David and Victoria chose to remain silent - although Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz spoke out just a month before the shock statement, saying reports that he and his parents had unfollowed Brooklyn were untrue. The 21-year-old claimed he 'woke up blocked' from his brother, as did his mother and father.

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Now, however, Cruz has shared a photo of himself, Brooklyn, 27, and Romeo, 23, when they were on holiday as children on his Instagram page.

The post came over the weekend, and was hidden in between a number of summer snaps, including some with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 30.

As of the time of writing, the brothers still do not follow each other.

Cruz isn't the only family member to have 'reached' out to Brooklyn via social media after his bombshell claims.

In fact, on March 4 of this year, two months after the post, his father David sent shared a post to celebrate his birthday.

"27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you," David captioned an old photo of Brooklyn as a child. He tagged his wife, Victoria, although Brooklyn could not be tagged due to the fact that he blocked his dad.

As expected, Brooklyn did not publicly respond to the post.

He also shared a photo of his whole family, including Brooklyn, on Father's Day in June.

Cruz posted a throwback photo of himself and his brothers on Instagram (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He captioned the wholesome post: "Being a dad is my most important job... I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads around the world."

Just days before Cruz's Instagram post, many believed he was 'taking a dig' at his brother's cooking career, as he simply filmed himself cracking an egg in a pan.

"The shell is the best part [shrug emoji]," he captioned the video, which saw him drop a bit in the pan, before taking it out.

The video sparked discussion (TikTok/Cruz Beckham)

Cruz's song 'Wear & Tear' was heard playing in the background, with the lyrics: "I wanna wear you down."

Despite the chances it was just an innocent video, many in the comments didn't believe so, as one penned: "It took me a minute, but this has to be a dig. The cooking and the song lyrics."

Brooklyn has also been accused of 'making digs' towards his family on social media, most recently during a World Cup advert for DoorDash.

During the commercial, Brooklyn says to the camera: "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

Laughing, he added: "It’s a long story."

Timeline of the Beckham family feud

April 2022: Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot

On April 9, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a lavish ceremony in front of 500 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years after getting engaged.

Aug 2022: The first reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham

Just months after the wedding, media sources were starting to report on a 'full-on cold war' between Nicola and her new mum-in-law.

According to Page Six, 'the build-up to the wedding was horrendous' and they 'can’t stand each other and don’t talk'.

Reports also claimed much of the feud came from Nicola's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a piece designed by Victoria's fashion house, but they appeared to quash these rumours.

March 2023: The Beckhams play happy families

In March 2023, the Beckhams seemed to be happier than ever and were posing for photos at Victoria's Paris fashion show.

April 2025: The family rift resurfaces

Two years on, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had snubbed David's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

And then, just days later, TMZ claimed that Brooklyn and brother Romeo weren't speaking due to a fallout over Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who had a 'romantic connection' with Brooklyn 'several years ago'.

Cruz later insisted that Brooklyn and Kim had never actually dated, and in May of 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen as the birthday celebrations for David continued.

July 2025: Mass unfollowing on social media

In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz and vice versa.

August 2025: David and Victoria miss vow renewals

The following month, David and Victoria are reported not to have attended the Peltz-Beckham vow renewals.

And by December that year, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents, and they no longer followed him, and the youngest brother was quick to set the record straight.

Dec 2025: Cruz speaks out

Cruz wrote on his Instagram Stories about the claims that he and his family had unfollowed Brooklyn: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

Jan 2026: Brooklyn takes legal action

In January 2026, it was claimed that Brooklyn sent a legal letter to his parents, insisting they only contact him via his lawyer; a rule which Victoria is believed to have broken when she 'liked' an Instagram post he made about a roast chicken.

Jan 2026: Brooklyn breaks silence on family feud

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram Stories on January 19, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola, have always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

March 2026: David reaches out to Brooklyn

David shared a post to celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, writing: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

He shared an old photo of Brooklyn as a child and tagged Victoria, but was unable to tag Brooklyn since his son has blocked him.

The post was met with stony silence from Brooklyn.

June 2026: Harper turns up at Brooklyn’s door

Harper, Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister and the Beckhams’ youngest child, was photographed outside Brooklyn’s door hand-delivering a letter. Brooklyn and Nicola were believed to be in New York at the time.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams savagely responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."