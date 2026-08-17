Cruz Beckham shares unexpected post about brother Brooklyn following family feud
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Cruz Beckham shares unexpected post about brother Brooklyn following family feud

It comes months after David 'extended an olive branch' to Brooklyn via social media

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Topics: Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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