Nicola Peltz appears to have thrown shade at her husband's 14-year-old sister Harper Beckham in her latest Instagram post.

Nicola is married to the eldest of the Beckham brood, Brooklyn. The celebrity couple married in 2022, and it's their wedding that's believed to have been the catalyst for the breakdown of Brooklyn's relationship with his family – his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, in particular.

As well as Brooklyn, Victoria and David are parents to Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper.

As to what happened on Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding day, supposedly Victoria 'danced inappropriately' on her eldest son.

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After months of speculation that there had been a family falling out, Brooklyn finally addressed the matter for himself in January.

Part of his statement read: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been estranged from his family for quite some time (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Sadly the feud has impacted the relationship with his siblings too, and his teenage sister was recently pictured visiting his house to hand-deliver a letter. It was later revealed that he and his wife weren't at their Los Angeles home.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."

While it's clear Brooklyn has drifted from his family, Nicola evidently has too and appeared to make a thinly veiled swipe at her sister-in-law Harper in a new Instagram post.

Nicola shared a series of photos taken at her brother Will Peltz's wedding and referred to his bride, Kenya Kinski-Jones, as 'finally' being her 'dream sister'.

Kenya is the daughter of the late record producer Quincy Jones and German actress Nastassja Kinski.

Nicola has previously called Harper her 'dream little sister' (Instagram/@nicolapeltzbeckham)

Nicola's post read: "This wedding was truly one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever had the privilege of witnessing. Willy, thank you for finally and officially giving me my dream sister, Ken.

"Watching the two of you love each other so deeply over the past 15 years has been one of the most beautiful gifts.

"Your love for each other has always been something so special [to] grow up with and celebrating this moment with everyone was unforgettable."

She went on: "I love you both more than words can say, and I truly couldn’t be happier for you both. I am forever lucky to have the most incredible humans - the Jones’ to call family."

Nicola told People in 2024 of her relationship with Harper: “If I could create the perfect dream little sister, it's her. I'm so blessed I get to have her as my little sister in my life.”

Some Instagram users appeared to detect the alleged slight, with one writing: "Another dream sister. How sweet... hopefully longer lasting than the last one."

Another said: "Mmm new favorite sis until another one pops along."

As to how Brooklyn and Nicola ended up at war with the rest of the Beckhams, it's a long and complex story...

Timeline of the Beckham family feud

The Beckhams in Paris back in 2023 (Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

April 2022: Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot

On April 9, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a lavish ceremony in front of 500 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years after getting engaged.

Aug 2022: The first reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham

Just months after the wedding, media sources were starting to report on a 'full-on cold war' between Nicola and her new mum-in-law.

According to Page Six, 'the build-up to the wedding was horrendous' and they 'can’t stand each other and don’t talk'.

Reports also claimed much of the feud came from Nicola's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a piece designed by Victoria's fashion house, but they appeared to quash these rumours.

March 2023: The Beckhams play happy families

In March 2023, the Beckhams seemed to be happier than ever and were posing for photos at Victoria's Paris fashion show.

April 2025: The family rift resurfaces

Two years on, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had snubbed David's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

And then, just days later, TMZ claimed that Brooklyn and brother Romeo weren't speaking due to a fallout over Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who had a 'romantic connection' with Brooklyn 'several years ago'.

Cruz later insisted that Brooklyn and Kim had never actually dated, and in May of 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen as the birthday celebrations for David continued.

July 2025: Mass unfollowing on social media

In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz and vice versa.

August 2025: David and Victoria miss vow renewals

The following month, David and Victoria are reported not to have attended the Peltz-Beckham vow renewals.

And by December that year, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents, and they no longer followed him, and the youngest brother was quick to set the record straight.

Dec 2025: Cruz speaks out

Cruz wrote on his Instagram Stories about the claims that he and his family had unfollowed Brooklyn: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

Jan 2026: Brooklyn takes legal action

In January 2026, it was claimed that Brooklyn sent a legal letter to his parents, insisting they only contact him via his lawyer; a rule which Victoria is believed to have broken when she 'liked' an Instagram post he made about a roast chicken.

Jan 2026: Brooklyn breaks silence on family feud

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram Stories on January 19, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola, have always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

March 2026: David reaches out to Brooklyn

David shared a post to celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, writing: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

He shared an old photo of Brooklyn as a child and tagged Victoria, but was unable to tag Brooklyn since his son has blocked him.

The post was met with stony silence from Brooklyn.

June 2026: Harper turns up at Brooklyn’s door

Harper, Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister and the Beckhams’ youngest child, was photographed outside Brooklyn’s door hand-delivering a letter. Brooklyn and Nicola were believed to be in New York at the time.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams savagely responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn releases a DoorDash World Cup ad clearly taking a swipe at his family. He says in the commercial: “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home. It’s a long story."

UNILAD has approached Nicola's reps for comment.