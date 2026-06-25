Brooklyn Beckham has posted a sweet tribute to his father-in-law in yet another snub to his dad David Beckham, as tensions between the family continue to grow.

The 27-year-old is making his stance loud and clear after posting that brutal statement January, claiming that his mom hijacked his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and said he had been 'controlled' by his parents for most of his life.

The first-born Beckham child also recently starred in a DoorDash ad, seemingly snubbing his parents, in which he said to the camera: "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

Laughing, he then added: "It's a long story," as he threw the tickets down on his coffee table.

Advert

The ad ended with the words: "It’s complicated. More soon."

But the most recent blow came just days after Father's Day, in which David included his eldest son in a wholesome post.

He captioned the tribute: "Being a dad is my most important job... I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads around the world."





Victoria left a series of heart emojis underneath the post, with many fans in the comments branding him 'the best dad ever'.

But Brooklyn totally ignored the day, and instead posted a tribute to his billionaire father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, just days later.

Celebrating his 84th birthday, Brooklyn wrote: "Happy birthday Nelson x I love u so much.

"I'm so happy I could celebrate you today! Thank you for being the best father in law."

The 27-year-old wished his father-in-law a Happy Birthday. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

His wife and actress Nicola, 31, also shared a gushing post for her dad's birthday.

She wrote: "You’re the best father I could ever dream of. You love us all unconditionally, encourage us that our dreams are never too big to chase and to always always be a good human before all else."

One group photo included Nelson with five of his sons, as well as Nicola and Brooklyn.

The eldest son snubbed his dad on Father's Day. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The latest move will likely be hurtful to David and Victoria, after having not acknowledged any of his parents' birthdays or milestones since their rift began around the time of his dad's 50th celebrations.

And Brooklyn has extended the hostility to the whole family, including his little sister Harper.

The 14-year-old arrived alone last week at Brooklyn's property, a Beverly Hills mansion, having been driven by a chauffeur, only to find no-one was home.

She is said to have left a handwritten note, which didn't go down well with her big brother.

Brooklyn released a shocking statement shortly after, which read: "Those photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered, says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."