What Hayden Panettiere said in her final interview weeks before her death aged 36

Hayden Panettiere said she wanted to 'leave the world a better place than [she] found it' in her final interview just weeks before her death, aged 36.

The actress was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at an apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday (August 16).

In a statement to the BBC, the Greenville County Coroner's Office, which is investigating the death of Panettiere, noted that emergency services were called to an address for a woman in cardiac arrest, but resuscitation efforts 'were unsuccessful'.

Panettiere’s passing was announced by her dad, Skip, who described her as 'a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her'.

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In her final interview just weeks before her tragic death, the Heroes star made some candid admissions about her life.

While promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, at a Los Angeles book event, Panettiere said: "I can hopefully leave the world a better place than I found it. The strength is in our vulnerability."

Hayden Panettiere opened up about her struggles with mental health (@haydenpanettiere/Instagram)

The 36-year-old also touched on the mental health struggles she had faced throughout her life, as she added: "So many people have come up to me within the industry and outside of the industry and shared their stories with me and said, 'Because you’ve talked about your mental health, it gave me the courage to be honest about mine and get myself help, and you saved my life'."

When asked what she wanted next from life by the host, Panettiere admitted she 'would love to direct', particularly in order to protect young stars, like she once was.

"I really want to direct and be that person that creates a safe environment for actors and be like, this is the experience you’re supposed to have," she said.

The actress added: "People don’t always understand what they’re asking of young actors emotionally. I remember having to advocate for younger performers and stepping in when people expected too much from them. I become very protective.

Her father announced the tragic news (@haydenpanettiere/Instagram)

"If somebody’s pushing a child too hard, that’s when I start growling."

Panettiere began her acting career when she was as little as 11 months old, when she appeared in a commercial for a toy brand.

But despite being the voice actor for Princess Dot in A Bug’s Life and starring in US soap One Life to Live, her fame reached another level when she was cast as cheerleader Claire Bennet in the smash hit Heroes.

Stars share tributes to Hayden Panettiere

Viola Davis

They worked together on several projects (Evan Agostini/Getty Images for TFF)

Davis, who starred alongside Panettiere in the likes of The Architect (2006) and Custody (2016), penned: “What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming.

“I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden.

“Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name....”

Bethany Joy Lenz

The One Tree Hill star posted a lengthy statement (Instagram/@msbethanyjoylenz)

In an emotional tribute, Panettiere’s Guiding Light co-star Joy Lenz wrote: “There is nothing that posting pictures on the internet can do. I avoid it usually in moments like this. But Im here with my head in my hands and I don’t know what else to do in aside from praying for her soul, which I have done and will continue.”

Admitting she's 'crushed', the actress continued: “I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between Guiding Light blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play.

“We’d connect on and off over the years, like the cousin in the family reunion who got famous and life moved her away—but I always felt such joy seeing her when we were lucky enough to cross paths. We’d make a pact to talk soon. Lunch. Dinner. Somewhere we could curl up into a corner—but we never quite made it happen. I mostly stayed up to date through mutual friends.

“I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”

Joy Lenz concluded: “These are moments of how I knew you, in glimpses over 26 years. I don’t know how to process this. I am praying for you to know the peace of God now and always.”

Selma Blair

Commenting underneath Panettiere’s final Instagram post, Blair said: “I love you. Don't be gone. Please.”

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts has also spoken out (Instagram/@emmaroberts)

Paying tribute to her Scream 4 (2011) co-star, Roberts penned: “Rest in peace my sweet friend. you are so loved and you will be forever missed.”

Kim Cattrall

They worked together on the teen comedy-drama (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” Cattrall, who starred as Panettiere’s onscreen mum in Ice Princess (2005), shared. “Gone far too soon.”

Masi Oka

In a heartfelt message to his Heroes co-star, Oka wrote on X: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon…

“My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace, Hayden.”

Jenna Ortega

The actress said it was a 'devastating loss' (Instagram/@jennaortega)

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ortega - who worked with Panettiere on Scream VI (2023) - said: “This is such a devastating loss. Rest well.”

Melissa Barrera

Fellow Scream VI star Barrera also paid tribute, saying: “Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Jay Shetty

Shetty, who welcomed Panettiere on his On Purpose podcast just months ago, commented: “I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year.

"My love and condolences to her family and fans.”