Andy Cohen reveals he has 'low-key' boyfriend as he opens up about relationship

Andy Cohen has opened up about his relationship with businessman Kevin Sobieski, including the night they met that he nearly skipped.

The TV show host, 58, confirmed that he has been dating the entrepreneur for almost 12 months, after photos of the two holding hands in New York City went viral earlier this year.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Cohen opened up about his prior fears of being with the wrong person, noting the value of his time and life.

"I don’t want to be with the wrong person. I value my time too much. I value my life too much," he said.

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"I have great friends and a great life and great kids. My criteria about what I was looking for never changed. It’s always been a feeling for me. I’ve always followed the feeling. I am really happy to say that I met the person."

The host has opened up about his relationship with businessman Sobieski. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The two met at a party in July 2025, which the presenter admitted he nearly skipped.

The star recalled: "I almost didn’t go and I dragged myself out. I never get invited to gay parties in the Hamptons anymore.

But Cohen didn't regret attending, noting that the pair talked 'all night'.

The dad-of-two said that he and Sobieski were 'slow, deliberate, and methodical about getting to know each other' in order to make the relationship work.

He claimed that Sobieski, who previously dated composer Benj Pasek, is so 'low-key' and outside of the entertainment business.

The couple met at a party in July 2025. (Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST)

Gushing about his boyfriend, Cohen added: "This man is kind and strong and smart and he is an adult and he loves my children and they love him and I love him

"Introducing him to the kids and just entering him into the equation of my family so slowly, I have to say it has been so easy."

And like many couples in the honeymoon phase, the The Real Housewives executive producer noted that the couple have not had a cross word or argument since the day they met.

"We just view life the same way and one year later I still can’t believe I found him," he continued.

"I do share everything with you guys on the radio, but I just thank you for giving me space here, not that you had a choice, but I just wanted to be smart and slow before saying anything about this."