Police make arrest in tragic death of former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood
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Police make arrest in tragic death of former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood

Authorities confirm an arrest has been made following the fatal hit-and-run of former child star Kianna Underwood in New York.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Topics: Crime, Celebrity, New York

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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