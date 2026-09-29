Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn found guilty of aggravated murder in shooting death of wife
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Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn found guilty of aggravated murder in shooting death of wife

A jury convicted the former American Idol singer after less than three hours of deliberations

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Crime, American Idol

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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