How Lindsay Clancy's lawyer changed her defense as they returned to court saying there is 'lack of evidence'

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer has claimed there is a 'lack of evidence' to send down the defendant for murder.

Clancy returned to court on Tuesday (September 29) since her murder trial was declared a mistrial, as the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the three counts of murder.

The US mother has been on trial following the deaths of five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan, in 2023.

Clancy does not deny killing her children, though her lawyers have long argued that she was dealing with postpartum psychosis at the time.

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The prosecution has long stated Clancy committed the murders in an intentional act.

In court on Tuesday, Clancy's lawyers urged Judge William Sullivan to find her not guilty of murder, with Kevin Reddington arguing there was a 'total and complete lack of evidence' she intentionally killed her three children.

Lindsay Clancy has been on trial for murder (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The comments are a shift in argument from Clancy's lawyers, who have previously stated the Massachusetts woman could not be convicted of murder because she was mentally ill.

The prosecution has described the new defense as 'laughable', claiming that those who suffer with mental health illnesses should still be held criminally responsible for their actions.

Judge Sullivan told both the defense and the prosecution to be ready to pick a date for a retrial when they reconvene on November 2.

"I think it’s important that this case move forward if it has to move forward," Sullivan stated.

Judge Sullivan has asked both parties to prepare for a retrial (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

It comes after the only juror who voted against finding Clancy not guilty of murder by reason of insanity spoke out.

"I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels," Michael P. Desronvil said in a video shared on Fox News' Hannity.

"The ones that can’t speak for themselves, the ones that can’t defend themselves, and the ones that can’t fight the battles — and those are Cora, Dawson and Callan."

He added: "I want to thank God for my Catholic faith. I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to love my daughter. And foremost, I would like to thank everyone, every individual that has supported me throughout this difficult situation.

"Your prayers, your emotional support, your psychological support is a tremendous [gift] to my heart. That I feel, that I sense, that I know. I do want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you."