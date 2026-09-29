First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years explains why she feels a connection to Lindsay Clancy
Home>News>US News

First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years explains why she feels a connection to Lindsay Clancy

'Times have changed a lot on awareness of women's issues since I was put on trial', she claimed

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: Crime, US News, Death Row

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: