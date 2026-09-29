Argentina accuses UK of 'illegally plundering' oil reserves and makes serious threat to Falkland Islands
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Argentina accuses UK of 'illegally plundering' oil reserves and makes serious threat to Falkland Islands

Javier Milei previously warned he would take 'matters into our own hands'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: UK News, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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