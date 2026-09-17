Trump makes serious threat as European Union hints at adding Canada as member
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Trump makes serious threat as European Union hints at adding Canada as member

The president also described the move as 'laughable'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Europe, World News, US News, Canada

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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