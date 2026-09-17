Trump makes serious threat as European Union hints at adding Canada as member

President Trump has 'very seriously' threatened the European Union after it was proposed that Canada could become the 'first' associate member of the partnership.

The US president has branded a potential welcoming of Canada into the EU as 'laughable', after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the move during her State of the Union speech earlier this week.

She proposed an ambitious alliance spanning, technology, defense, energy, minerals, AI and more, but it seems Trump is not happy about the potential pact.

"Canada’s been a terrible trade partner," he told reporters when asked about the proposal.

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Trump further questioned whether the plan had been made with 'good intentions', as he threatened the EU: "If I think it’s at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things."

The president is not holding back. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

During her speech, Von der Leyen said: "I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU."

While Canada is not located in Europe, an 'associate member' is a newly-proposed partnership, designed for like-minded allies outside the region.

However, the status doesn't currently exist under the EU's current framework.

Teresa Ribera, the European Commissioner for Competitiveness, later clarified that the partnership is 'a new category'.

"What being an associated member today could mean will need to be developed and detailed in the time to come," she added.

And Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney set out his own vision for the relationship today (September 17), in a speech in front of the European Parliament.

The Canadian prime minister opened up about his intentions for the relationship. (DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is about sovereignty - our ability to live as we wish," he said, after being spotted at a soccer game with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham yesterday evening.

"An alliance for the future is a unique, positive approach that we will define together," he added.

The leader talked about strengthening 'people to people ties' between the nations, and touched on allowing young people to 'work, study and live where they want on either side of the Atlantic', among other benefits.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister added: "A Canada-EU alliance would create a beacon for other democracies.

"We do not seek power to dominate others...and no one is going to dictate our culture, or with whom we can strike agreements internationally."

The move comes just weeks after President Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on certain Canadian imports.