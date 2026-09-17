Shoplifter's mugshot that looks exactly like JLo has people convinced there's a 'glitch in the matrix'
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Shoplifter's mugshot that looks exactly like JLo has people convinced there's a 'glitch in the matrix'

Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, was arrested last month

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Wright County Sheriff's Office

Topics: Jennifer Lopez, Social Media, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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