Shoplifter's mugshot that looks exactly like JLo has people convinced there's a 'glitch in the matrix'

A woman in Minnesota has gone viral after her mugshot had people doing a double take, believing it was singer JLo.

According to a criminal complaint, Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, was arrested on August 30 after she was accused of shoplifting power tool batteries from a Monticello store. The alleged theft was worth around $580, but of course, that's not the reason she's getting so much attention.

It is, in fact, because her mugshot has a striking resemblance to 'On The Floor' singer Jennifer Lopez.

So much so that many fans even believed it was the 57-year-old music star who had been arrested.

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"Thought it was her without makeup until I read title of the story. That’s crazy!!!" exclaimed one fan on X.

Social media users pointed out the woman's striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP via Getty Images)

Another penned: "She could be one of those guys who impersonate Elvis and Michael Jackson but as Jlo."

"The Jenny from the block she’s been singing about," commented a third.

Another joked: “There’s a glitch in the matrix lol.”

It's been reported that an employee of the store in question recognized Quast from an alleged theft a few days prior.

According to online arrest listings, Quast reportedly admitted to stealing the battery packs, and she was booked on a gross misdemeanour theft charge.

Many mistook the woman for JLo at first glance (Wright County Sheriff's Office)

However, the Daily Mail reports that the 35-year-old was released the day after she was arrested.

JLo has not yet publicly commented on her mugshot doppelganger - but we're sure her DMs are filled with the picture.

Social media users are going crazy over the mugshot - but it's not their first rodeo. Cast your minds back to 2014 - and you may remember the man who went viral for being 'the world's hottest felon'.

Stockton Police Department posted a photo of Jeremy Meeks on Facebook 12 years ago, after he was arrested in June that year on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was later sentenced to 27 months' imprisonment.

However, once again it was his mugshot people were paying attention to, with the 42-year-old going viral as people swooned over his good looks.

Jeremy Meeks went viral for his mugshot in 2014 (Stockton Police Department)

Following this, Meeks bagged himself a modeling contract following his release in March 2016.

Elsewhere, a Florida woman was dubbed 'mugshot beauty' following her booking in 2010 for reckless driving and failure to pay a speeding fine when she was just 21 years old.

16 years on from her viral moment, Sara Jane Isbister told The Sun that she 'didn't realize there were real consequences at that age'.

“I was just so reckless. I just wanted to be the baddest of the baddest.”