Inside 'world's hottest felon' Jeremy Meeks' life 12 years after viral mugshot
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Inside 'world's hottest felon' Jeremy Meeks' life 12 years after viral mugshot

Jeremy Meek served two years behind bars for gun charges

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Topics: Fashion, Celebrity, Viral, Crime

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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