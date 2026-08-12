Man who shot Ronald Reagan to impress Jodie Foster sends message to actor decades after assassination attempt
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Man who shot Ronald Reagan to impress Jodie Foster sends message to actor decades after assassination attempt

John Hinckley Jr. was hoping to win Foster's affection, but the actor has made clear she was horrified by the incident

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Topics: True crime, Mental Health, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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