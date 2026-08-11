Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez officially tie the knot after almost 10 years together
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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez officially tie the knot after almost 10 years together

The football legend and model have tied the knot in an 'intimate' ceremony surrounded by family and friends

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Football, Weddings

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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