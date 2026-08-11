Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez officially tie the knot after almost 10 years together

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have officially tied the knot, sealing their nearly decade-long romance in a private ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.

The 41-year-old football superstar and the 32-year-old model and entrepreneur confirmed the news on social media, marking a major milestone in one of world sport's most high-profile relationships.

Shortly after the ceremony which took place on Tuesday August 11, Ronaldo shared a photo of the couple’s hands with their wedding bands with the caption: “C❤️G”.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, first shared news of their engagement just over a year ago when Rodríguez shared a photo of her stunning diamond engagement ring alongside the caption: “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas," which translates to, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

A Romance Years in the Making

The couple's love story famously began in Madrid in 2016, where Rodríguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci boutique.

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Ronaldo, then playing for Real Madrid, met her during a shopping trip, with both describing the initial encounter as "love at first sight."

Over the past nine years, the pair have built a blended family together. They share daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, alongside Ronaldo's eldest son Cristiano Jr. and twins Mateo and Eva.

Throughout their relationship, Rodríguez has been a constant presence at Ronaldo's matches, award ceremonies, and international tournaments, while also launching her hit Netflix docuseries I Am Georgina, which offered fans an inside look into their jet-setting family life.

Crucially, throughout the past decade they have been present at some of the most monumental moments of their lives, including highs such as Ronaldo’s Champions League and Ballon d’Or triumphs, major international trophies, and welcoming their daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

However, that same decade has also been hit by tragedy, with the couple sadly losing Bella’s newborn twin brother, Ángel, in April 2022.

The couple will have been together for a decade this year (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Making It Official

While the couple previously referred to each other as husband and wife in casual interviews over the years, their formal wedding marks the official start of a new chapter.

In her Netflix series, Rodríguez had previously shared that marriage was always in their long-term plans, noting that it would happen when the timing felt right for both of them.

Following the announcement, congratulatory messages flooded social media from fellow athletes, celebrities, and millions of global fans celebrating the newlyweds.

As Ronaldo continues his storied career on the pitch, the marriage cements a nearly ten-year partnership that has captivated global sports and pop culture audiences alike.