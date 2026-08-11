Brooke Shields wasn't having any of the 'bully trend' online, as her daughter Grier, 20, hypothetically roasted her for her 'grey hair and wrinkles'.

In the TikTok video, which has since gone viral, Shields, 61, can be seen standing behind her kitchen counter, with her Louis Vuitton bag on full show.

"I'm going to insult you like a bully, and you need to tell me how you would respond," Grier instructed her mother, before telling her: "You have a lot of grey hairs."

"It's a sign of maturity," an unbothered Shields said, responding to the 'bullies'.

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The next remarks from the 'bullies' became even more savage, with Grier saying: "You're one of the most annoying people I've ever met."

It didn't take long for the model to think of a clap-back for that one, exclaiming: "Well, I'm really famous, so things seems to have worked out okay for me," she said.

"My whole career's lasted over 60 years so I'm doing something right," she added.





The Blue Lagoon star started her career when she was just 11 months old, starring in print and commercial advertisements. Her first job was for Ivory Soap. By the age of 3, she was walking in runways, and landed her first movie role in the 1976 horror movie Alice, Sweet Alice.

However, her breakthrough role came in the 1978 movie Pretty Baby.

Shields also had a sassy answer if a bully ever told her she had 'so many wrinkles,' confidently telling the camera, and the 'bullies' that it's down to her 'worrying about the world due to it being inhabited by people like you'.

The clap backs kept on coming, and it's not just herself Shields is prepared to defend - she can defend her children, too.

Elsewhere in the video, Grier couldn't help but mention herself and her sister Rowan, saying she had 'raised such horrible daughters'.

Should a 'bully' ever say this to Shields, she has her answer ready. "Clearly you're projecting," she said.

Shields' daughter Grier filmed the trend on TikTok (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The comments were full of praise for the star, with one writing: "i just love how she progressively got sassier, get em diva."

A second user penned: "'well I'm really famous so...' ICONIC RESPONSE!"

"OG beauty and still the same!!" said another.

Shields is mother to two daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy, 23, and Grier Henchy, 20, who she shares with her husband, Chris Henchy.

Previously, the actor has spoken about being more of a 'lenient' parent than her husband of 25 years.

"The fathers really look at their baby girls as perpetually baby girls. I've had to say, 'Come on, let's pick our battles here.' He's like, 'You have to have that conversation. I'm not having that conversation'," Shields previously said during an episode of Today with Jenna and Friends.

"I just cannot believe that I'm the person who's more lenient when I didn't even lose my virginity until I was 22. I was in a locked box," she added, explaining how she was raised under 'strict' rules of her 'Catholic' household.

"I had the antithesis of the wild existence," she said.



