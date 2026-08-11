Brooke Shields hilariously hits back after daughter roasts her over wrinkles and gray hair
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Brooke Shields hilariously hits back after daughter roasts her over wrinkles and gray hair

Fans are praising the Pretty Baby star for her iconic responses

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Topics: Brooke Shields, Parenting, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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