Experts issue warning as Trump's ban on Canadian export goes into effect today

Experts are calling for an end to trade restrictions between the US and Canada, as Trump's ban on a range of Canadian imports comes into effect today (September 29).

The new measures imposed by the US president will prevent certain Canadian goods from entering the US, with almost $1 billion worth of products set to be affected by the restrictions.

The latest move is part of the ongoing trade tensions between the two neighbouring countries, with businesses and consumers on both sides of the border potentially feeling the impact as the restrictions take effect.

The products facing a full import ban include a range of Canadian alcoholic drinks, including beer, wine and spirits, as well as certain dairy products such as whey and some motorcycles.

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But experts have issued a stark warning to consumers that may be affected by the outright banning of some products.

Inu Manak, of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, called the import ban on a US ally 'unprecedented and a major deviation from US trade policy'.

But others suggest that many Americans are unlikely to notice straight away, given that many distributors have stockpiled Canadian alcohol prior to the deadline.

Americans are not expected to feel the full effects of the ban for some time. (Getty Stock Images)

"It’s really unfortunate our industry has gotten pulled into this," said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, speaking with CNN.

The CEO added: "We American distillers export around the world. We don’t want tariffs applied to our products and we don’t want tariffs applied to our imports. We like to compete by sip and taste, not tariffs."

President Trump dismissed concerns about the ban hours before it took effect, claiming that Canadians 'call us all the time', and would offer to scrap their tariffs within weeks.

Trump previously branded 'tariff' his favorite word. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

But Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has not yet released a statement regarding his comments.

Speaking more broadly about the tariffs with reporters on Monday (September 28), Trump accused Canada of 'treating the United States very unfairly'.

"They have been one of the worst countries in the entire world," he added.

But the recent ban isn't the only trade restriction in place.

The US has also imposed 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, adding further pressure to trade between the two countries.

And while Trump claims that the steep tariffs raise revenue and encourage people to buy American-made products, many economists argue that they have instead raised the prices of everyday items for consumers across the country.