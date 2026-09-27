First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years shares fear before she dies
Home>News>Crime

First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years shares fear before she dies

Christa Pike will be executed on September 30 for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: TDOC

Topics: Crime, True crime, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: