Seven missing women linked to Philadelphia home where officials found 1,000,000 images and videos
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Seven missing women linked to Philadelphia home where officials found 1,000,000 images and videos

Several women identified in the images and videos are believed to be dead

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: U.S. Marshal

Topics: US News, True crime, Philadelphia

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

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