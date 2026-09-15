Family speak out after teen girl is found living with her teacher 263 days after going missing
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Family speak out after teen girl is found living with her teacher 263 days after going missing

The family members claims the teenager girl had a 'troubled history'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Clark County Jail

Topics: Crime, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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