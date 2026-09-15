Family speak out after teen girl is found living with her teacher 263 days after going missing

The family of a missing Ohio teenager found alive and well have spoken out after a teacher was charged for allegedly housing the 16-year-old.

Jobe Binkley, 48, was charged with one count of interference with custody, a first-degree misdemeanor, as per a criminal complaint filed in Clark County Municipal Court last month.

Police allege that the teacher knowingly housed the teenager for over eight months in his Springfield home despite knowing she had been reported missing.

Binkley has pleaded not guilty to the charge against him, public court records show. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for September 30.

Advert

A family member of the teenage, who UNILAD have chosen not to name, claimed to the New York Post that the 16-year-old previously ran away to the teacher's house last year.

“She’s had a troubled history with her mother and this groomer took advantage of a girl looking for a parental figure,” the family member said.

"It’s absolutely disgusting … and she’s so groomed and brainwashed by that man that she doesn’t see what he’s done to her."

The family relative added: "I’m very upset with this situation. We had photos of her in the house holding guns, and we know about the allegations from other students against this man, but we were always told there’s not enough evidence yet."

ABC 6 reports that the missing teenager ran away from her home in Columbus on Dec. 2, 2025, with the girl's family and police having searched for her over the past eight months.

263 days after going missing, the teenager was found at the home of the teacher, police claim.

A probable-cause affidavit seen by various outlets including People alleges Binkley acknowledged the 16-year-old was inside his home and called for her to come out.

Authorities also allege that police visited Binkey's home on two separate occasions while searching for the teenage, but he refused to let them inside and told officers that she wasn't there.

Jobe Binkley has denied the charges against him (Clark County Jail)

Binkley, a former teacher with the Springfield City School District, was placed on administrative leave in November 2024 over allegations about his interactions with students.

However, the district said these allegations were later found to be unsubstantiated, ABC 6 reports.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave again in January 2025, before being fired from his role in February of that year for violating district policy related to technology use.

Springfield City Schools told ABC 6 it was not aware of allegations involving the teenager until after Binkley was no longer employed by the school district.