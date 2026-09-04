Reality star Kim Zolciak's son, 15, indicted on 7 counts after being arrested for alleged sex crimes

Warning: This article contains discussion of sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

15-year-old Kroy 'KJ' Biermann has been formally indicted on numerous sex crimes following an alleged incident in April of this year.

KJ is the son of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.

Yesterday (September 3), a grand jury in Georgia decided to indict the teen and he now faces one count of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment, as well as three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16, per documents obtained by USA Today.

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The reported event that's lead to the charges happened in April, in which KJ is accused of 'intentionally' and 'unlawfully' engaging in sexual acts with a teen girl without her consent.

The alleged incident took place at a gym, where KJ reportedly asked the unnamed girl if she wanted to go into the co-ed sauna.

KJ is one of Bravo star Kim Zolciak's sons (Rich Polk/Bravo)

Zolciak's son allegedly restricted the girl from leaving the sauna after she agreed to go and 'forced his genitals into her mouth against her will', before carrying out other supposed sexual offenses ahead of her escaping.

She told police that she didn't consent to this, and told KJ 'no' several times.

The next day she went to the hospital and had a sexual assault examination done, which came back with no evidence of male DNA in the victim's mouth or genitals, per a police report.

15-year-old KJ is currently in jail and being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 8.

KJ's lawyer, Jason B. Sheffield, has spoken out following the charges and said the teen has been 'indicted on charges carrying extraordinary consequences'.

He also insisted that 'an arrest and an indictment cannot tell us the whole truth of a case because, at those stages, the magistrate judge and the grand jury have heard only one side'.

KJ seen with his famous mom (Instagram/@kimzolciakbiermann)

Sheffield added that 'cases involving children require patience, care, and a commitment from all of us to understanding the full picture as the process continues'.

His statement went on: "Adult consequences do not transform a child into an adult. The choices and conduct of children should not suddenly be viewed through an adult lens simply because the consequences are severe.

"[...] Without DNA evidence, the case remains one of 'she said, he said' and the credibility of the accuser.

"The evidence that I have gathered will prove, at the appropriate time and place, that KJ Biermann is not guilty of these horrific allegations. God willing, that place will be juvenile court, where the lives of these young people can be respected and honored."

Sheffield concluded his poignant statement to USA Today: "Until then, these are children whose lives should not become something for adults to 'thumbs up' or 'heart' on social media. We should not cheer against children."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.