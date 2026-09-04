White House debunks ‘Trump is dead’ rumor with fiery attack on 'degenerates'

The White House has hit back at those who have been spreading a rumor online that Donald Trump had died.

Rumors have recently been renewed ever since Vice President JD Vance was said to be holding a press briefing, with some feeling like this was supposed to be an announcement of the POTUS’s demise.

However, the White House has been quick to squash any talk of his death and has even scathed about ‘degenerates’ in its response.

The speculation comes after a year of theories about his health.

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For example, last year, comments from JD Vance seemed to suggest something might not be quite right with Trump, as he claimed he’d step up to become president in the case of a 'terrible tragedy'.

"I've had a lot of on-the-job training in the last 200 days, but the president is in incredibly good health. He's got incredible energy," Vance told USA Today at the time.

Donald Trump has been defended by the White House (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"While most of the people who work around the president of the United States are younger than he is, I think that we find that he's actually the last person to go to sleep, he's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and is the first person making phone calls in the morning,” he said.

Then, there were the health issues.

The 80-year-old is due to remain in office until January 2029, and so far, he seems to have no problem with keeping pace considering his busy schedule.

But people have been persistent in their theories after the official White House account wrote on X: “Vice President @JDVance will take the podium tomorrow at 1:00PM.”

Because this is Vance’s first time leading a briefing since July, some think it’s got to be a clue that whatever it’s about, is a big deal.

One person wrote: “If it’s anything besides Trump dead get off we don’t wanna hear it.”

Another joked: “If they say he’s dead I’m personally buying everyone drinks.”

In light of the speculation, spokesperson for the administration, Davis Ingle, responded with a unique set of attacks.

“Only glue-sniffing degenerates would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that’s because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains,” Ingle told IGV.

Theories over his health have included a bruise on his hand (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

He continued: “President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

The president has been spotted with a 'large bruise' on his hand a number of times, which his team once attempted to cover up with what appeared to be copious amounts of foundation.

Shortly after the sighting, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that occurs when your leg veins become damaged and don't function as they are required to.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.