White House debunks ‘Trump is dead’ rumor with fiery attack on 'degenerates'
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White House debunks ‘Trump is dead’ rumor with fiery attack on 'degenerates'

Donald Trump's health has come into question in the last year

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, JD Vance, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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