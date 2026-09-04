Lindsay Clancy's attorney makes decision over new juror or mistrial preference
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Lindsay Clancy's attorney makes decision over new juror or mistrial preference

The jury has resumed its deliberations

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images
Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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