White House responds as Trump refuses to attend 9/11 memorial after not being allowed to speak
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White House responds as Trump refuses to attend 9/11 memorial after not being allowed to speak

The September 11 memorial is held annually at the GroundZero site in New York

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Politics, Donald Trump

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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