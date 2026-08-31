Terrifying video of Nepal hydro tunnels as rescuers race to save hundreds
Home>News>World News

Terrifying video of Nepal hydro tunnels as rescuers race to save hundreds

The tunnels are thought to hold people blocked in by debris after the Nepal floods on August 26

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Arun SANKAR / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: