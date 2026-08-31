School principal saved 900 children with quick decision minutes before Nepal flash floods
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School principal saved 900 children with quick decision minutes before Nepal flash floods

One of the students said they 'survived by just 10 seconds'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Climate Change, World News, School

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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